SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The number of checks being used in America has declined but a new report finds that fewer checks has not translated to less check fraud.

According to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, banks reported 680,000 instances of check fraud last year.

In 2021, there were just 350,000 reports. The Sioux City Police Department said it’s best to take precautions whenever you write a check, especially when sending one through the mail.

“So if you do mail a check, like used to happen all the time and someone gets a hold of that check, make sure it’s your signature, make sure you know the amount of the check, and then check with your bank make sure that that check has gone through. If it hasn’t then you’ll want to report that immediately,” said Sgt. Tom Gill of the Sioux City Police Department

Gill said if you do have to mail a check, it is a good idea to have it prioritized or certified so you know when it gets in the right hands.