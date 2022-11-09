SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department announced that it will be starting to increase efforts to remove abandoned vehicles in preparation for the upcoming snow season.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, beginning in mid-November, vehicles being stored on city streets will be removed if they are obviously inoperable, or if the vehicle hasn’t had plates or up-to-date registration for extended periods of time.

The release specified that recreational vehicles, boats, trailers, and other equipment that are parked illegally will also be removed.

Vehicles that are at risk of being impounded will be tagged to allow owners to remove them. The release noted that vehicles that are declared “nuisance per se” can be removed without notice.