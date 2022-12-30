SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When you’re out drinking on New Year’s Eve, it’s important for you to get home safe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, on average, 32 people in the US die every day in drunk-driving crashes. Officials said during the Christmas and New Year holiday periods, there’s a rise in drunk-driving deaths. 209 individuals died from drunk driving crashes back in 2020 during that period.

Authorities said people should plan ahead before going out and celebrating the new year.

“Just be as safe as possible, plan ahead. If you know you’re going to go out and enjoy the weekend, be out drinking and stuff just make sure you’re planning ahead and have a ride home. Call for a taxi like I said or an Uber something like that. That way everybody gets home safe, nobody ends up in a car accident or OWI, it would just help everybody,” said Sergeant Mark Huberty of the Sioux City Police Department.

Sgt. Huberty added there will be 5-6 more officers out on patrol over the weekend mainly focusing on impaired driving along with the normal weekend patrol crews.