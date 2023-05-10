SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9’s Sophie Erber sat down with Sioux City’s Officers Valarie Rose and Jenny Probasco, along with K-9 Officer Riggs.

The officers invited viewers to attend the department’s our open house at the Police & Fire Headquarters, 601 Douglas St. At the event attendees will have a chance to meet local officers & K9’s, tour the entire police department including the “Hall of History” Police Museum, enjoy cookies & refreshments, learn about job and volunteer opportunities, and more.

The event is on May 13th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.