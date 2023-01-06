SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police say a string of burglaries in Sioux City highlights an even bigger issue — a lack of parental supervision or positive influences at home.

As a result of a recent investigation, the department has charged nine juveniles between the ages of 12- and 15 years old for multiple crimes.

Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill tells KCAU 9 there’s a common theme connected with burglaries like the department recently investigated.

“Now a lot of these kids that we’re dealing with that committed burglaries in the middle of the night, there’s a lot of, lack of parent supervision which is the main, kind of the main thing we see,” Gill said. “Kids that are running around all night committing burglaries, stealing vehicles, things of that nature usually have little to no supervision at home.”

Gill said it’s not uncommon for young people to have bad influences, that’s why it’s important for parents to stay connected with their kids. Gill said there is a simple way parents and guardians can help kids avoid trouble.

“So my biggest recommendation to parents is keep your kids involved in their school,” Gill said. “We find that kids who are involved in extracurricular activities in school, whether it be sports, music, any kind of extracurricular activity, those are the kids that are going to stay out of trouble.”

Those recent arrests are tied to burglaries at gas stations, vape shops and a gun shop five vehicles were also reported stolen.