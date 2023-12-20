SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –The Sioux City Police Department provided an update after a student at East High School was allegedly found with a firearm Tuesday.

Sgt. Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that the student was 15 years old and did not threaten anyone with the gun.

That student has been charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, a class D felony. They were taken to juvenile detention.

The Sioux City Community School District said that near the end of the school day on Tuesday, a student was “found to be in possession of a firearm on school grounds” of East High School

The school said the building administration acted immediately to ensure that everyone was safe. The student was taken into custody.

