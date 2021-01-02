Sioux City PD seeking witnesses of deadly shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police are searching for witnesses to a shooting that occurred on Friday.

Officials said the shooting took place at a party on Walker Street, and one person was killed and four others were injured and taken to Sioux City hospitals.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department. You can make an anonymous tip about a crime by calling Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477). You can also leave a tip online.