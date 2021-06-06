Sioux City PD release photo of suspect in overnight shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE (6/6/21 @ 10:00 a.m.): Officials have released a photo of a suspect they believe to be connected to a Sioux City shooting.

PREVIOUS (6/6/21 @ 8:10 a.m.): A man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds Saturday night, and police are searching for the suspect.

Around 10:22 p.m., Sioux City police officers responded to the report of a shooting at Hearthstone Apartments.

The police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. The man was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital for further treatment. He was released later.

Officials identified the shooter as Corey Smith, 22, of Sioux City. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.

The name of the victim is not being released yet, and this incident is still being investigated.