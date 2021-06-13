Sioux City PD searching for info about shots fired on Casselman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City officials are investigating shots fired on Saturday night.

According to the Sioux City Police, around 10:57 p.m., they received a report of a large fight and shots fired in the 3200 block of Casselman Street.

Officials said evidence of shots fired was present, and they infer no one was injured in the shooting. No charges have been filed yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to speak with police by calling 712-279-6440.