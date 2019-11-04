Sioux City PD release more information in Friday night shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that took place Friday night on the north side of Sioux City.

The Sioux City Pollice Department said they were notified of shots fired at a residence at 2300 41st Street Friday around 7:35 p.m.

They said that a car drove up to the residence with a group of people getting out and confronted a 14-year-old juvenile. The juvenile feard for his safety and then ran inside.

Someone from the group then fired about seven shots with at least three hitting the house.

There was an adult and three teenagers in the residence at the time. No one was injured.

The vehicle in the shooting was described as a black 2000’s Chevy Tahoe.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. They believe they may have identified a suspect.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Sioux City Pollice Department or Crimestoppers at 712-258-8477.