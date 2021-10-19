Sioux City PD release ID of man who died in crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police have identified the man who died as a result of a single-vehicle crash Monday.

The Sioux City Police Department identified Ryan Palmer, 43, of Sibley, Iowa, as the victim of

the single-car fatal crash yesterday in the 2400 block of 18th Street.

Officials said Palmer’s vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, veered off the road, and hit a group of trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Investigators are waiting for the Woodbury County Medical Examiner’s report to determine if there were any medical issues or substances that contributed to this crash.