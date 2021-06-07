Sioux City PD provides update on Saturday shooting, asking for public’s help

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police have offered more details about a shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

According to officials, around 10:22 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at Hearthstone Apartments.

They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. The man was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital. He was released later.

The victim is a 25-year-old man, and his injuries were not life-threatening. Police said he is recovering at home and cooperating with the investigation. They are still searching for Smith.

Police said they’re not sure if Smith is still in the area or has fled. They’re asking the public to help locate the suspect.

Smith is described as 5’11” and 160 lbs. He has tattoos on his neck, the word “Tonya” tattooed on his left arm, the word “loyalty” tattooed on his right arm, and the word “blessed” tattooed on his chest.

The county attorney has warrants out for his arrest.