SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new Iowa law going into effect Friday will allow the use of ATVs and UTVs on certain roads.

The Sioux City Police Department is taking the opportunity to provide guidance of the new law to residents.

ATVs will be allowed on unpaved secondary roads and paved two-lane secondary roads. Any highways with more than two lanes are not allowed for ATV use.

Additionally, ATV and UTV drivers must be 18 years old and have insurance on the vehicle. The vehicle should also have headlamps on while being driven on a highway.

The police specified that in Sioux City, there will only be three roads affected.

• K29 – Old Lakeport Road, South of Derocher Path

• D18 – Correctionville Road, East of Camp High Hopes

• D25 – Old Hwy 141, Southeast of the entrance to the cemetery.

Those found violating the law by driving an ATV on other streets will be fined $70.

The new Iowa code allows for cities and counties to regulate the use of paved secondary roads. Sioux City currently has now ordinances in place.