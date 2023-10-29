SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police officers were around Sioux City Saturday with booths and trash bag for Drug Takeback Day.

The police were part of reminding people to properly dispose of unused medication. And to make it easier, police had four booths around town to make the process easier.

Officer Thad Boyer with the Sioux City Police told KCAU 9 said the bi-annual event keeps many from misusing prescription drugs.

“As opportunist always find when they’re in a stranger’s home, they might visit the bathroom and take a bunch of prescription drugs and those can fall in the wrong hands. We don’t want to flush these prescription drugs down the toilet and get into our water system.”

Additionally, there are nearly 400 permanent pharmacies in Iowa that unused drugs can be dropped off year-round. For more information and those collection sites, click here.