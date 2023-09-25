SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested early Monday for allegedly robbing a Sioux City retail store.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a release that officers were called Sunday around 7:10 p.m. for a robbery at the Dollar General on Pierce Street.

Officers were told that a man approached the store clerk and showed her a message on his phone saying he had a gun and instructing the clerk to give him the cash from the register.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled from the store.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Owen Trudeau, 20, in the 1900 block of Hamilton Boulevard Monday around 12:50 a.m.

Trudeau was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with more information to call them at 712-279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477