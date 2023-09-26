SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One man is behind bars after police said he led them in a pursuit through Sioux City Tuesday.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a release that officers responded to a theft of a Chevy Silverado pickup Tuesday around 10:05 a.m. The pickup had been parked unlocked with the keys left inside it in the 2500 block of Solway Street.

Officers later saw the truck around 12:44 p.m. in the 3300 block of Glenn Oaks Boulevard and tried to make a traffic stop but the driver then led police in a pursuit. The pursuit went through the north side of Sioux City and then through Leeds before then heading into Plymouth County where he was stopped by “stop sticks.”

The driver of the truck surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody. He was identified as Richard Weston Snyder, 42, of Sioux City.

Snyder was charged with first-degree theft, felony eluding, reckless driving, and speeding. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,600 bond.

The police department is continuing to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477. The police are also asking people to lock their vehicles and to never leave keys in an unlocked vehicle

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Officer, and Hinton Police Department assisted in the incident.