Pedestrian hit, killed after being hit by SUV in Sioux City, PD looking for witnesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Sioux City Wednesday morning.

Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck at the intersection of West 4th Street and Bluff Street at 8:13 a.m., according to police.

Officers arrived to the scene and found man had been crossing the street at the intersection and stopped to pick something up off the street. He was then hit by a small SUV going east on West 4th Street. The victim was taken to MercyOne with critical injuries where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The SUV was being driven by a juvenile female who said she was not able to see the pedestrian due to the sun obscuring her vision.

Investigating officers are also looking for the occupants of a white full-sized pick-up truck that had stopped

shortly after the accident occurred and may be witnesses. Police said there were two people in the pickup, and that the vehicle left before officers arrived on the scene. Police are asking that the people in this truck call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6960.

Based on witness accounts and available video evidence, it does not appear that the SUV involved was

speeding.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.