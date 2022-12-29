SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in multiple burglaries.

The suspects allegedly forced their way into the Brew convenience store on the 2000 block of Riverside Boulevard on December 2 at 3:58 a.m. where they stole numerous items, the police said in a Facebook post.

Officials said the same suspects were also allegedly involved with burglaries at five other Sioux City businesses.

Courtesy Sioux City Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Detective Brad Gorter at 712-279-6384 or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.