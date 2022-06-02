SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department gave an update on a report of shots fired that took place early Wednesday evening.

The police department said it received a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Myrtle Street Wednesday at 5:55 p.m.

A person at the scene told officers that a physical altercation started between himself and two men started at a nearby business in the 1300 block of West 3rd Street. The men then followed each other in their vehicles for a short distance before the passenger in the suspect vehicle shot at the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in their vehicle, the police said.

Officers confirmed shots had been fired after finding evidence.

Police said no one was hit or injured during the incident.

Police said the identities of the suspects are not yet known but believe the men knew each other.

Police described the shooter as a Hispanic or Native American man in his mid- to late-20’s with a tattoo on his face. He was last seen in the passenger seat of a black, four-door pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado that was lifted and with a loud muffler being driven by a white male.

The Sioux City police are continuing to investigate the incident, but ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).