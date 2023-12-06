SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is looking for a suspect from Sunday night’s deadly shooting as well as two persons of interest.

The police department said that they are looking for Faron Starr who is wanted as a suspect for the homicide of Nathaniel Parker III. Detectives are also looking for Nathaniel Frazier and Amanda Hayes as persons of interest in the case.

Police said the three should be considered armed and dangerous.

Amanda Lynn Hayes Courtesy of the Sioux City Police Department Nathaniel Frazier Courtesy of the Sioux City Police Department Faron Starr Courtesy of the Sioux City Police Department

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440, or the anonymous tip line 712-258-TIPS (8477).

Officers were called to a shots fired report in the 500 block of 9th Street Sunday just before midnight. Officers arrived at the scene and found Parker suffering from a single gunshot wound. Police attended to Parker until Sioux City Fire Rescue arrived, but he died at the scene.

Back in November, Parker was released from jail after being found guilty of assault causing bodily injury. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder but was acquitted of those charges.

A day after his release, Parker III was arrested and charged with public intoxication after it was reported to police that a partially naked man was climbing a fire escape and trying to get into a building on 9th Street. This arrest happened at the same location as where he was killed.

Gage Teunissen contributed to this story.