Sioux City Police Department looking for new recruits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is looking for a few good men and women. The department is trying to become more diverse to better reflect a changing community.

Not everyone on the SCPD has a background in criminal justice or even military experience.

They come from all walks of life, but all have one thing in common, service to their community.

“Basically, I knew I wanted to change. You know, I didn’t know what that change was or what it could be, but I knew I wanted change,” said Detective Alex Keller with the SCPD.

Keller was a welder before he found, what he calls, his true calling in life.

“So when I heard the Sioux City Police Department was accepting people, I applied immediately and was lucky enough to get a job,” said Keller.

The SCPD is making a concerted effort to reach people who may not have a typical law enforcement background, like Keller.

“We have seen the applicant pool drop. But that’s not saying we’re not getting quality people, because we sure are, but we want to draw as many people to apply because we’re looking for the best people,” said Sergeant Jeremy McClure with the SCPD.

People who are interested in working with the department must first apply online. If approved the first step is a physical exam.

“Push-ups, sit-ups, a mile, and a half run, and then a flexibility test. Once they passed that test, they take a written test and have to achieve a certain score and then pass an oral test,” said McClure.

“It was tedious and it was a waiting game, but it was something that I wanted bad enough and I was adamant about so I didn’t mind the waiting game at the end of the day,” said Keller.

In January, the city council changed its residency restriction by removing the in-state requirement for city workers.

“So, I think this is going to open up the entire community for people who are wanting to change jobs in South Dakota but want to live in South Dakota they can still work here I think that’s a great draw for people,” said McClure.

Keller has been on the force for eight years now, he says there are many years to come.

“I hope to one day be able to test for sergeant and be promoted to sergeant and move up from there,” said Keller.

If you’re interested in a career with the SCPD click here where you can find the job application.