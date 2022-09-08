Justin Dahlheimer Courtesy Sioux City Police Department

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.

The suspect, identified as Justin Dahlheimer, approached a man on Dale Street on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. identifying himself as a police officer, SCPD said in a Facebook post.

Dahlheimer was wearing black clothing, a tactical vest, and a fake badge. He briefly placed the man in handcuffs.

Dahlheimer faces charges of impersonating an officer and false imprisonment, SCPD said.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the SCPD at 712-279-6960.