Sioux City PD looking for information of early morning shots fired

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police are asking for the public’s help regarding shots fired in the early hours on Monday.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they received a report of shots fired in the 400 block of West 3rd Street just before 3 a.m.

A witness told police they saw someone appear to shoot at two people who were arguing.

Involved parties had left by the time officers arrived. They found a shell casing at the scene.

The police department said there are no indications anyone was injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960.