SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department opened its doors to the public on Saturday, a first since 2019.

Many community members strolled the halls of the complex seeing how things get done at the police department. From 1 to 3 p.m., officers introduced themselves and their k-9 cohorts…Additionally providing tours of the police museum.

Officer Valerie Rose with the Sioux City Police Department said it’s great to be opening their doors to the public again.

“Community team policing is at the heart of the Sioux City Police Department and we’re always striving to build and strengthen those relationships with our residents, with our local business, and our organizations,” said Officer Rose, “So this is just a way to give back to community that supports us on a daily bases throughout the year.”

Rose added their k-9 unit steals the show every open house, and this year was no different.