Sioux City PD investigating two-vehicle crash after people fled from the scene

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident in which passengers of one vehicle fled after a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of a serious two-vehicle crash at 17th and Court Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that two vehicles had collided resulting in injuries some of the passengers.

Authorities said a BMW with four men were traveling very fast south on Court Street. While they were not able to figure out the exact speed of the BMW, they believe that it went well over the speed limit. A Honda Pilot pulled out onto Court Street and was hit by the BMW. After the collision, the four men fled from the BMW.

SCPD officers found alcohol inside the BMW and said that it may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Three adult men and one juvenile female were in the Pilot. All four were taken to a local hospital with possible serious injuries.

Authorities said two of the BMW’s passengers went for treatment at a local hospital for minor injuries a short time later. They were questioned by the officers.

The Sioux City Police Department said that no charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS-8477.

