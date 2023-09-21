SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (12:53 p.m.) The Sioux City Police Department has released more details on Thursday morning’s shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to the release from SCPD, the shooting happened in the area of W. 19th Street and Center Street.

At the scene, officials located a man with a single gunshot wound.

After surveying the area, evidence of the shooting was found. Officials believe the incident was targeted and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact SCPD at 712-279-6440 or 712-258-8477.

———-

PREVIOUS: The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

At 5:13 a.m., police were called to the area of W. 20th Street and Myrtle Street for the report of a shooting.

According to law enforcement, a male victim had been shot and had to be transported to a local hospital.

Law enforcement told KCAU that they are currently still looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.