Sioux City PD identify suspect in Sunday shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has identified the suspect of an early Sunday morning shooting in Sioux City.

Detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Rudy C. Johnson, 26, of Sioux City on charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnson is described as a Black male who is 5-foot, 2-inches tall weighing 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are also looking for 20-year-old Tiara M. Norris of Sioux Falls, S.D. for questioning about her role in the shooting.

The victim of this shooting, Krista Kruckenberg, 28, of Sioux Falls, is still at MercyOne being treated for her injuries. The police are keeping in touch with her family, monitoring her progress, and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Just before the shooting, Kruckenberg was in the parking lot along with several other people observing a confrontation between two other people when the suspect, who was not involved in the fight, started shooting towards the fight. Detectives are still trying to determine if Kruckenberg was the intended target or unintentionally struck.

