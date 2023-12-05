SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting that happened in Sioux City late Sunday night.

Police identified the shooting victim as Nathaniel Parker III, 31, of Sioux City.

Just before midnight, officers with the police department received a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 9th Street, the police department said in a release.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Parker suffering from a single gunshot wound. Police attended to Parker until Sioux City Fire Rescue arrived, but he died at the scene.

Back in November, Parker was released from jail after being found guilty of assault causing bodily injury. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder but was acquitted of those charges.

A day after his release, Parker III was arrested and charged with public intoxication after it was reported to police that a partially naked man was climbing a fire escape and trying to get into a building on 9th Street. This arrest happened at the same location as where he was killed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or give an anonymous tip at 712-258-8477.

Wesley Thoene contributed to this story.