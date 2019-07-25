Sioux City PD identify man shot Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department have identified the man shot early Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of 11th and Virginia Streets around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found Lavell Taylor, 31, of Sioux City, suffered from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Taylor was taken to MercyOne Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police said in a release that they found evidence of the shooting near 1122 Virginia Street, but do not have any information on the suspect.

The police said that it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.