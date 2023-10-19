SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Friday night, police responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two deaths. The driver who survived the crash has been identified.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, the driver involved in the crash has been identified as Wesley Louis Staten, 30, of Sioux City.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 6th Street and Wesley Parkway at 9:10 p.m. on Friday night.

Staten was allegedly traveling west on 6th Street at a high rate of speed and ended up running a red light. The release states that the vehicle struck a Ford Fusion that was traveling north on Wesley Parkway and both vehicles left the roadway.

Staten allegedly fled the scene of the crash but voluntarily came forward on Saturday.

The victims of the crash were identified as Terry Alan Frisbie, 51, of Sioux City, and Judith Lee Jordan, 50, of Le Mars.