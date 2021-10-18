Sioux City PD give more information about weekend shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police have given more details into a weekend shooting in Sioux City.

Gary Wendte, 44, of Emerson, Nebraska, was admitted to a hospital Saturday just before midnight for a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police were able to determine the shooting took place in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Gary Wendte, 44, of Emerson, Nebraska, went to a residence in the area to buy drugs. The man at the residence tried to rob Wendte with a gun, and police said that when Wendte refused, he was shot in the stomach. Wendte ran from the area and was driven to the Unitypoint hospital by a friend.

The police department said Wendte is only provided limited cooperation and did not want to pursue charges. Police said that they believe they identified the suspect but due to the victim’s limited cooperation, no charges have been filed at this time.

The police department is continuing to investigate the incident and will pursue appropriate charges.