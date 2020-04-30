Sioux City PD finds new ways to interact with the community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For years the Sioux City Police Department has focused a lot of its resources into community policing, but COVID-19 has put a pause on some of those efforts.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure said community policing is the backbone of the department.

“Everything that we do is supported by community policing efforts. Those connections that we build in the community and those relationships we have with everybody, without that it’s tough for us to effectively police,” McClure said.

He said last year, the department participated in more than 400 events across the city and that those face-to-face events are important.

“With a lot of those meetings and events canceled, we’ve lost a lot of interaction with people other than calls for service, so we’re continually looking for ways to stay connected,” McClure said.

The police department works closely with Neighborhood Network, a non-profit organization working to better Sioux City communities. Maria Rundquist is the co-founder. She said although they haven’t been able to physically meet with the police department, they are working virtually to continue their efforts in the community.

“It’s going to take a new normal, and it’s different because it’s impacting everything… We have to work with what we have right now,” Rundquist said.

That’s why McClure said they are doing as much as they can through social media. He also said because of a decrease in traffic stops, units are working to remove graffiti and participating in cleanup projects across town

McClure said he hopes others will take this time to invest in their community while practicing social distancing, of course.