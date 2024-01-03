Police said a coughing fit caused the driver to lose control, damaging six vehicles at a dealership.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Six vehicles at a Sioux City car dealership were damaged after a pickup driver had a coughing fit, the Sioux City police said. This is the second time an incident like this has happened in a 5-month period.

Sgt. Thomas Gill with the police department told KCAU 9 that a 53-year-old man was driving north around the 1900 block of Floyd Boulevard Tuesday at 8 p.m. when he had a coughing fit and lost control of his Ford F150 pickup.

The pickup then went off the road at Tri-state Auto Sales and hit some vehicles, some of which were pushed into other vehicles. In total, six of the dealership vehicles were damaged.

The pickup had an estimated $1,500 of damage, and the six dealership vehicles had $2,000 each of estimated damage.

The driver wasn’t injured during the crash and was cited for failure to maintain control.

This is the second time vehicles at this dealership have been damaged within a five-month period. In the late night hours of August 17, a driver was heading north on Floyd Boulevard in a Cadillac Escalade when he tried to avoid a deer and then lost control. The SUV then hit the front of 13 vehicles at the dealership.