SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police charged a woman with a connection with a multi-county pursuit on Wednesday.

According to a release from Sergeant Jeremy McClure, Amy Cruz, 35, of Colorado, was charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and failure to affix a drug stamp.

Police alleged on Wednesday morning at 3:30 a.m., a burglary was reported at a car dealership in Sioux City. Suspects fled in a box truck and a stolen pick-up. A pursuit took place and led into Plymouth County.

The police indicated in the release that Cruz and a male accomplice broke into the dealership, stole a pickup truck and tools. Cruz was apprehended when the stolen truck crashed. Around 150 pounds of suspected marijuana and a pound of methamphetamine were also located in the vehicle Cruz and her accomplice were in.

Cruz was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and the adult-male accomplice is recovering at a local hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash. The investigation into this matter is on-going.