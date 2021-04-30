Sioux City PD car shows support for mental health awareness

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City police vehicle has a new look.

To observe Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Sioux City Police Department has placed a green ribbon, a symbol of mental health awareness, on one of its vehicles as well as the slogan “Arresting the Stigma.”

According to a release, the police department has changed the way it approaches situations involving subjects with mental health issues. These changes included training officers to recognize and understand mental health issues.

Police Chief Rex Mueller said that the department felt it was important to show support to mental health awareness as they frequently encounter situations with people suffering from mental illness.

In addition, the department has partnered with other agencies that specialize in working with people who have mental health issues.

“Our partnership with the Mobile Crisis Assessment Team has been invaluable in diverting people in crisis or severe mental health issues from the jail or emergency departments to appropriate care facilities,” Mueller added.

Anyone that is in crisis can call 855-581-8111 or text 855-895-8398.