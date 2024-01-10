SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is asking city residents to remove their snowbound vehicles before they have to ticket or tow them.

With the recent snow emergency that started Monday, crews have been working to clear the roads. The police said in a release though, that snowbound vehicles make it so city crews can’t appropriately remove snow while also creating a traffic hazard.

The police department said it will begin towing or ticketing snowbound vehicles to assist city crews.

The police are asking to make digging out and removing snowbound vehicles from the city roads a priority so that city crews can continue to clean up the roads.