SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is looking for a missing person.

In a Facebook post, the police said they are asking the public to help find Dau Deng Ador, 20, of Sioux City. He was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 23, outside of his residence in the 700 block of 6th Street.

Dau Deng Ador Courtesy Sioux City Police Department

Dau is an African American male, about 5-feet, 11-inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dau Deng Ador is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.