Sioux City PD asking for information in murder investigation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation into a murder.

Authorities said that on December 1, 2020, the body of Pastor Daniel Harden, sometimes referred to as “Preacher” by friends, was found in an apartment in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477) or on their website, www.SiouxCityPolice.com/crimestoppers.

A cash reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest.

