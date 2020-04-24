Sioux City PD asking for help in identifying ATV vandals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals who caused damage at a elementary.

On its Facebook page, the police said that individuals were riding ATV’s and motorcycles at Unity Elementary School. This caused more than $1,000 of damage to the landscaping and sprinkler system. The suspects also trespassed on another person’s property, causing damage there as well.

Anyone with information on who the people may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477 or report on their website.