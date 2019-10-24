Sioux City PD ask public’s help in shots fired investigation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are asking anyone with information of a person in a car during a report of shots fired in Sioux City to contact them.

The Sioux City Police Department said they received a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of West 6th Street Wednesday around 5:15 p.m.

Police didn’t find any victims, but they said they found pistol caliber shell casings.

They said that a red Cadillac CTS with Iowa plates was in the area and may have been involved. They add that the vehicle was occupied by a man.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident. They ask anyone with information to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or Crimestoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).