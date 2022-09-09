SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has arrested a man in connection to a ”shots fired” report that happened on August 29 in the 1000 block of Pierce Street.

According to a release, officers charged Rico M. Willis, 44, of Sioux City, with going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and keeping a disorderly house.

The charges stem from an incident when Willis followed a man that he knew back to his apartment building. Willis confronted the man, pointed a handgun at him, and pulled the trigger. It failed to fire and Willis reloaded the handgun and then hit the victim with it.

The gun then fired after the victim was hit, according to the release.

No one was injured by the gunfire and no property was damaged.

The incident was originally investigated as a possible “road rage” incident, but additional information that was learned over the investigation determined it to be a dispute over a love interest between the two men.

On September 9, officers served a search warrant on Willis’ residence a part of their investigation into the incident. During the search, officers located the handgun used as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, Willis is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.