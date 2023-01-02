SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is preparing for a potential increase in car accidents with the bad weather coming.

Community Policing Sergeant Tom Gill said Siouxlanders should keep essential items like food, water and a cell phone charger in their car in case of an emergency. While Gill says he is worried about a rise in accidents he said taking safety precautions while driving can make a difference.

“Anytime we have that kind of weather, our accident numbers are going to increase so just remember if you don’t have to travel, don’t. If you do, make sure you slow down, make sure you leave room between you and the vehicle in front of you because your stopping distance is going to have to increase,” said Gill.

Gill says Sioux City saw a 48 percent increase in accidents in December compared to November and he attributes that to bad weather last month.