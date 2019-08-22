Sioux City pawn shop plans to sell business to Warming Shelter



SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The owners of A. Gordon’s Jewelry and Loan Pawn Shop made the tough decision to close their doors after more than three decades in business.

Joshua Lebowich, the assistant manager of the shop, explained why the family decided to close their doors early.

“The pawn business is not exactly what it used to be with eBay, Craigslist, Facebook Swap. In our opinion, it has basically closed the pawn business and what the pawnshop is all about anymore,” said Lebowich.

While the business is closing, their building will soon be put to good use again.

“Being that our family is very involved with the soup kitchen and the Warming Shelter, the Warming Shelter board approached us and wanted to buy the building from us,” said Lebowich.

The family’s business is now selling their space to the neighboring Warming Shelter and is helping the non-profit serve more Siouxlanders in need, especially during the dangerous winter season.

Lindsay Landrum, the shelter’s operations manager, explained how this condensing helps the people in the community.

“If it’s really cold outside, we don’t want people walking in that cold just to go to our day shelter. Having it all in one place, will keep people out of those elements and help them stay out of the places that the community doesn’t want them to be,” said Lebowich.

The pawn shop will close its doors to the public in October and the Warming Shelter will take over in November with plans to open the space up before they have a chance to renovate the retail space.