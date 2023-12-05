SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee is partnering with Hormel Foods and First responders to give away 5,000 Hormel Cure 81 hams. This comes as part of Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays program intended to provide 25,000 meals to those in need.

According to a release, the hams are set to be distributed in a series of giveaway events across an eight-state region by Hy-Vee employees, local first responders, and food pantry volunteers.

Sioux City’s giveaway events will take place on Monday, December 11 at the Tyson Events Center from 2 to 5 p.m. Residents are asked to enter on Pierce Street.

“Food insecurity affects many of our neighbors and customers,” Hy-Vee’s CEO Jeremy Gosch said, “With the support of our partner, Hormel Foods, we can give back and help make this holiday season a little brighter for those who may be struggling.”

The release states that over the last six years, Hy-Vee and Hormel have worked together to bring more than 26,000 hams to communities throughout the region.

“Hormel Foods is proud to continue our partnership with Hy-Vee to support hunger relief efforts in our community locations,” Brand Manager with Hormel Foods Katie Lynch said, “Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays and our Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program have made the opportunity for families in need to enjoy a delicious holiday meal a reality.”

Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays donations come from the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program which was founded in 1989. By partnering with grocery retailers across the country, more than $16 million in hams have been donated by Hormel Foods throughout the years.