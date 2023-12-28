SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the official opening date of the Cone Park tubing hill and ice skating rink.

The park will be opened on Friday, January 5, 2024. All tickets and birthday party packages are now available for purchase.

There are three ways to buy your tickets. Payment will be required at the time of purchase:

Go online to their website. Call Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at 7122796126, ext1. Stop into the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office located in the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For a complete list of operating dates, hours, and rates, click here.

Parks and Recreation would like to thank the community for their patience, as unseasonably warm weather delayed the opening day.