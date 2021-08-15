Sioux City Parks and Recreation hosts first Kid’s Triathlon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Parks and Recreation held their first Kid’s Triathlon over at Riverside Park.
Thirty-five kids, ages 6 to 17, started with a dip in the pool then hopped on their bikes going south and finally ran north all along the newly completed Bix Sioux Trail, totaling just over 3.5 miles for the younger group and over 7 miles for the older kids.
“Always looking for fun programs that can involve the whole family, right, and this is one of those. The kids were doing the event. The parents were cheering them on. Some of them were riding with them, running with them, totally a family event that was a really good time, so perfect setting out here at Riverside as well,” said John Byrnes with the Sioux City Parks and Recreation.
The department is planning to continue the event next year and hopes for an even better turnout.