Sioux City Parks and Recreation hosts first Kid’s Triathlon

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Military Family Drive-in Movie

August 14 at 7pm

Join us for a Free Drive-In Movie Night with supper at the South Sioux City Drive-In Movie venue on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Parking will open at 7:00 PM and the movie will begin at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m. Everyone in attendance will receive a free meal and other fun giveaways while supplies last! Proof of service is required and will be checked at entrance. Proof of service includes any DoD issued ID (military, retired and their dependents), Veteran ID, or copy of DD-214.

3rd Annual Great American Heroes’ BBQ

August 14th from 12pm-6pm

1001 Tri View Ave. in Sioux City

Honoring our military, veterans, law enforcement and first reponders

Call 712-898-9771 for more information

History at High Noon

August 19

12:05pm at Sioux City Museum

Irish in Sioux City Presented by Haley Aguirre

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

Wakefest

BBQ – Cars – Bands

August 21 from 10a-10pm

A day of family Fun!!

Wakefield, NE

Sioux City’s 1st Annual “Just for Kicks” Kickball Tournament

August 21 at 8am

Riverside Park

$225 per team – all money raised will be donated to Miracle League Park – click below to register

https://www.facebook.com/events/552371692775915/

Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment

August 21 from 10a-4pm

August 22 from 10am-3pm

1000 Larsen Park Road

Free children’s activities on Saturday from 10a-1pm

Wausa Horse Show

August 22 starting at 11am

Gladstone Park

Wausa, NE

Free Sports Camps!

August 28 starting at 9am

Basketball at the Arena

Dance at the Arena

Volleyball at Long Lines Rec

Wrestling at the Arena

Pickin’ in the Park

August 28 at 10am

Adams Homestead and nature Preserve

Free admission, lots of vendors, food and entertainment

ARTSPLASH!

It’s official! The Sioux City Art Center‘s Annual ArtSplash Festival is moving downtown!

Artists from across the country, along with family friendly entertainment and hands-on art activities, will take place September 4 & 5 on the Art Center campus. Save the dates…it’s going to be a blast!

154th Famous Annual Antique Show and Flea Market

September 4, 5 & 6

Vick’s Corner at Jct. Hwy 9 & 86 in Spirit Lake

8am-6pm daily

Pink Ribbon Golf Classic

September 10 at the Green Valley Golf Course

Call June E. Nylen Cancer Center to register your team.

Uncommon Grounds Outdoor Market

September 11 starting at 9am

Sloan, Iowa

Vendors bring a variety of great items including vintage, antiques, jewelry, rusty goodness, project pieces, furniture, repurposed items, handcrafted, artisan items, garden art and so much more…..Food Truck, Live Music, & Beer Garden

History at High Noon

September 16

12:05pm at Sioux City Museum

James Hamilton Photographs of the 1860s-18090s presented by Tom Munson

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

4th Annual Junk in the Park

September 18 starting at 9am

4005 Morningside Ave., Sioux City

Nature Calls!

September 18

NATURE CALLS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Nature Calls is a fundraiser that combines beer & wine tasting, nature market vendors, raffles, and a charity auction to raise funds for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Saturday, September 18

Sioux City Convention Center

6:00 – 10 p.m.

Advance Tickets ONLY this year! Limited Tickets Available! $40 each Each NATURE CALLS ticket includes: • Collectible beer mug • 12 beer or wine samples (3 ounces each) • Heavy Hors d’oeuvres • Access to Raffles, Silent Auction, Live Auction & Nature Market Vendors. Join the fun and support the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center! ~ Come early for best selection ~ Varieties are Limited For Ages 21 and up. Ticket sales close at 11:59pm on Friday, September 17, 2021

Dakota City Fire Department’s Fall Craft and Vendor Show

October 2nd 10am-2pm

Dakota City, NE

History at High Noon

October 21

12:05pm at Sioux City Museum

Richardsonian Romanesque Architecture Presented by Tom Munson

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

Fright Hike

October 30th

Head to Fort Defiance State Park in Estherville for a frightful hike through the woods. This unique haunted experience is one you will never forget. Want to not be quite so scared join us during our Lights on Hour from 6-7pm or come for the full scare from 7-10pm!