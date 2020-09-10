Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department moving to Expo Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is moving their office.

According to the department, it is moving from Long Lines Family Recreation Center to the Expo Center at 550 S. Lafayette Street on Friday. That means all in-person program registrations, facility reservations, and general department inquiries will be done at the new location.

#SiouxCity Parks & Recreation offices are relocating to the new Expo Center at 550 S. Lafayette Street effective Friday, 9/11. https://t.co/FtEwTt7cML pic.twitter.com/jVLM5jAQ0l — City of Sioux City (@locatesiouxcity) September 10, 2020

Business hours at the new location will be the same, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also have the same phone number of 712-279-6126.

The Long Lines Family Recreation Center will remain open with the climbing wall and courts available at certain timsThe climbing wall is open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The courts are available Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for pickleball use only.