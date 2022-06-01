SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Summer is fast approaching, and Siouxlanders will be looking for places to cool down.

According to a release, Sioux City Parks and Recreation announced that Leif Erikson Pool will open on June 4 instead of Riverside Pool. Leif Erikson will offer regular hours of operation, Monday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city previously stated Riverside Pool was going to open tentatively on June 4 and that Leif Erikson Pool would open on June 11.

The release stated that staff are eager to open all three pools. However, due to an ongoing maintenance issue, the opening date at Riverside will be pushed back to June 11.

Sioux City Pools will open to the public daily, Monday – Sunday.

Riverside Pool: June 11 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Leif Erikson Pool: June 4 – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lewis Pool: June 11 – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Swimming pool admission rates:

Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools: Child – $3 / Adult – $4

Riverside Pool: Child – $4 / Adult – $5

Registration for swimming lessons is available online or by calling 712-279-6126.

Assistance for low-income families is available. Qualifying families get a booklet of 25 free pool passes for either Leif Erikson or Lewis Pools. Those families can also enroll children in one free Learn To Swim session. For details on qualification requirements, please call Sioux City Parks & Recreation at 712-279-6126 or stop by the main office at the Siouxland Expo Center Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional information can be found on the Parks & Recreation tab of the City of Sioux City website.