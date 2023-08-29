SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Plans for a new feature at a Sioux City park are moving ahead.

On Tuesday, the Sioux City Parks and Rec Department broke ground on a mountain bike trail system. When it is complete, it will pass through both Sertoma and Cone Park.

Work on the $3 million project will happen in the fall, with a completion date scheduled for May 2024.

Sioux City’s Parks and Rec Director Matt Salvatore told KCAU 9 that donations large and small made this project possible.

“Cone Park’s come a long way,” said Salvatore, “We went from a winter tubing hill, and now we’re doing summer fun as well so we’ve had a lot of winter success and now to have this mountain bike park project we’re very excited. So next year will be a very special year. We continue to build on Cone and Sertoma Parks and the public is going to love this.”

The Chesterman Foundation provided a $1 million gift to the project, with Scheels adding another $500,000 to the project campaign.

A reminder that while construction is underway, the disc golf course at Cone Park will be closed but there are other disc golf locations including Leif Erikson Park, Grandview Park, and Crystal Cove Park in South Sioux City.

There are also disc golf courses at Western Iowa Tech and at Briar Cliff University.