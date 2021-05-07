Sioux City Parks and Rec add new amenities to Carlin Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Carlin Park, located at the former site of Leeds Pool, has some new additions to the area.

According to officials, the new amenities include an open-air park shelter, play equipment, and a basketball court that was donated by the Sunnybrook Community Church to the Sioux City Parks and Rec Department.

“Upgrading our parks and providing places where kids and families can play and socialize supports our efforts toward creating a sense of community within our neighborhoods,” said Matt Salvatore, director of Sioux City Parks and Recreation.